News Wrap: Trump attacks 16 states challenging his emergency declaration

Judy Woodruff:

President Trump insisted today that he had, in his words, an absolute right to declare a national emergency, that after California and 15 other states challenged the declaration in federal court. They said diverting military funds to build a southern border wall will hurt their economies and military bases. Mr. Trump predicted that he will win the court fight.

In a tweet, he also attacked the 16 states, saying they are — quote — "led mostly by open border Democrats and the radical left."

Separately, the president today denied asking Matt Whitaker, who was then, acting attorney general, to have an ally run a key investigation. It involved hush money payments to women claiming affairs with Mr. Trump. The New York Times reports that the president asked for Geoffrey Berman, a federal prosecutor in New York, to run the investigation. Berman had previously recused himself from the case.

Mr. Trump today branded it as — quote — "fake news."

Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders will again seek the Democratic Party's presidential nomination. The 77-year-old independent formally announced today that he's joining the 2020 field. In interviews, he called again for Medicare for all, a higher minimum wage and free college tuition, just as he did in 2016.