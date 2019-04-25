News Wrap: Trump denies telling McGahn to fire Mueller

Judy Woodruff:

There is fresh fallout tonight from the Russia report. President Trump is denying that he tried to have special counsel Robert Mueller fired. According to the report, former White House counsel Don McGahn says the president directed him to get rid of Mueller, but that he refused.

On Twitter today, Mr. Trump said, quote: I never told Don McGahn to fire Robert Mueller, even though I had the legal right to do so.

There is word that President Trump approved paying $2 million to North Korea to win the release of American student Otto Warmbier in 2017. "The Washington Post" reports that the North Koreans claimed it was the cost of caring for Warmbier. He had been comatose since being imprisoned in March 2016, for allegedly destroying a propaganda sign. Warmbier died shortly after he was returned to the U.S. It is unclear if the $2 million was ever paid.

North Korea's leader Kim Jong-un and Russia's President Vladimir Putin held their first summit today. They met as the U.S. maintains a policy of maximum pressure on North Korea, to force it to give up nuclear weapons. The leaders sat down in the Russian Pacific port city of Vladivostok.

Afterward, Putin said Kim is willing to end his nuclear program, if he gets concrete security guarantees.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)