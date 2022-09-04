News Wrap: Trump lashes out in first rally since FBI search of Mar-a-Lago

Subscribe to Here’s the Deal, our politics newsletter for analysis you won’t find anywhere else.
In our news wrap Sunday, Donald Trump lashed out at President Biden and the FBI in his first rally since the Mar-a-Lago search, most residents in Jackson, Mississippi now have water pressure but the city still does not have drinkable water, NASA's moon mission is on pause after two scrubbed test launches, and 8.1 million moviegoers hit the theaters on National Cinema Day Saturday.
