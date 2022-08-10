News Wrap: Trump refuses to answer questions in civil investigation

Judy Woodruff:

We will take a closer look at inflation's effects later in the program.

Former President Trump says that he refused today to answer questions in a civil investigation of his real estate dealings. He traveled to the office of New York's attorney general in Manhattan and left six hours later. He said he invoked his right against self-incrimination.

In a statement, he said — quote — "The raid of my home, Mar-a-Lago, on Monday by the FBI wiped out any uncertainty. I have absolutely no choice" — end quote.

The Mar-a-Lago search was unrelated to the New York investigation.

The U.S. Justice Department has charged an Iranian national with targeting John Bolton for assassination. Bolton was a one-time national security adviser to then-President Trump. Federal officials say that a member of Iran's Revolutionary Guard tried to hire a hit man to kill Bolton. We will return to this after the news summary.

China announced today that it's winding down military drills around Taiwan. The war games saw Chinese ships and planes crossing into Taiwanese waters and airspace. China said today that it will continue regular patrols in the area.

In Beijing, officials again cited the Taiwan visit by Nancy Pelosi, speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives.