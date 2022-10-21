News Wrap: Trump subpoenaed by Jan. 6 committee, Bannon sentenced for contempt of Congress

Subscribe to Here’s the Deal, our politics newsletter for analysis you won’t find anywhere else.
Thank you. Please check your inbox to confirm.
Leave your feedback
In our news wrap Friday, former President Trump is under subpoena to testify before the Congressional Jan. 6 Committee, longtime Trump ally Steve Bannon was sentenced to four months in prison for contempt of Congress, Ukraine forces are ramping up pressure on Russian invaders in the south and the U.N. Security Council voted unanimously to demand an end to violence and gang activity in Haiti.
Watch the Full Episode
Support Provided By:
Learn more
Additional Support Provided By: