News Wrap: New York City opens temporary housing site for migrants

In our news wrap Wednesday, New York opened a temporary housing site for migrants, competitive rock climber Elnaz Rekabi returned to Iran after competing abroad without a mandatory headscarf and British Prime Minister Liz Truss apologized for causing economic turmoil and scrapped proposed tax cuts that roiled financial markets.

