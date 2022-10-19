News Wrap: New York City opens temporary housing site for migrants

Subscribe to Here’s the Deal, our politics newsletter for analysis you won’t find anywhere else.
In our news wrap Wednesday, New York opened a temporary housing site for migrants, competitive rock climber Elnaz Rekabi returned to Iran after competing abroad without a mandatory headscarf and British Prime Minister Liz Truss apologized for causing economic turmoil and scrapped proposed tax cuts that roiled financial markets.
