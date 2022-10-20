News Wrap: Russian missile and drone strikes knock out more utilities in Ukraine

In our news wrap Thursday, a new barrage of Russian missile and drone strikes knocked out more of Ukraine's electric and water utilities, at least 170 people were killed in southern Sudan amid fighting between rival tribal groups and suicides in the active-duty U.S. military have dropped over the past 18 months.

