News Wrap: Trump tries to clarify tweet about Russia ‘helping’ him

William Brangham:

A series of storms dropped more than 20 inches of rain across the region over the past month.

Prosecutors in Chicago today filed new sex-related charges against R&B singer R. Kelly. The Chicago Sun-Times reports the 11 felony counts include aggravated criminal sexual assault and apparently relate to one underage victim. These charges are the most serious yet against Kelly. Some carry a maximum sentence of 30 years in prison.

A new lawsuit today charged that Mississippi's method of electing governors and other state officials is racist and should be thrown out. Currently, candidates must win the popular vote and carry a majority of state house districts. Mississippi adopted that rule in 1890 to suppress black voting power. No other state has a similar system.

Former Mississippi Senator Thad Cochran has died. He first won his seat in 1978, becoming the first Republican elected to statewide office in Mississippi since Reconstruction. He went on to serve six terms before resigning last year. Thad Cochran was 81 years old.

And on Wall Street, the Dow Jones industrial average gained 43 points to close at 25169. The Nasdaq rose 20, and the S&P 500 added five.