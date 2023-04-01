News Wrap: Trump’s indictment reportedly includes at least 1 felony charge

Subscribe to Here’s the Deal, our politics
newsletter for analysis you won’t find anywhere else.
Thank you. Please check your inbox to confirm.
Leave your feedback
In our news wrap Saturday, the AP reports that Trump’s sealed indictment includes at least one felony offense, a federal judge temporarily blocked Tennessee’s drag ban hours before it was set to go into effect, Sen. Fetterman was discharged from Walter Reed Hospital where he was being treated for depression, and Pope Francis left a Rome hospital after a 3-day stay to be treated for bronchitis.
Support Provided By:
Learn more