One year after evacuating Afghanistan, teen refugee pursues musical dreams

Subscribe to Here’s the Deal, our politics newsletter for analysis you won’t find anywhere else.
Thank you. Please check your inbox to confirm.
Student Reporting Labs
Student Reporting Labs
Leave your feedback
This month marks one year since the U.S. withdrawal of military forces from Afghanistan, leading to the evacuation of tens of thousands of Afghan nationals since last August. Now, one teen refugee is pursuing her musical dreams thanks to a guitar donated through a youth-led organization in Phoenix. PBS NewsHour Student Reporting Labs' Alexis Schmidt reports.
Watch the Full Episode
Support Provided By:
Learn more
Additional Support Provided By: