One year after evacuating Afghanistan, teen refugee pursues musical dreams

This month marks one year since the U.S. withdrawal of military forces from Afghanistan, leading to the evacuation of tens of thousands of Afghan nationals since last August. Now, one teen refugee is pursuing her musical dreams thanks to a guitar donated through a youth-led organization in Phoenix. PBS NewsHour Student Reporting Labs' Alexis Schmidt reports.

