News Wrap: U.S. imposes sanctions on Belarusian officials

Judy Woodruff:

Wildfires burning in California this year have charred almost four million acres, a new milestone in the state's worst fire season on record.

Hours of Kentucky grand jury recordings in the case over the killing of Breonna Taylor were made public today. In the tapes, Louisville police said that they identified themselves before bursting into Taylor's apartment and fatally shooting her while serving a drug warrant. They said they returned fire after one officer was shot in the leg.

Taylor's boyfriend said that he used his legal firearm because he did not hear them and thought an intruder was breaking in. The jury did not charge the officers with Taylor's death.

A federal judge in California has ordered the Trump administration to continue collecting census data through the end of the month, as scheduled. The ruling came last night, and aimed to ensure that the most vulnerable and underrepresented communities will not be disadvantaged. It reversed Monday's announcement from Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross that the nation's head count would end on October 5.

The Treasury Department imposed sanctions on eight Belarusian officials today for their roles in the country's disputed presidential election and the violent crackdown on protests that followed. The move came after the European Union took similar measures this morning. The U.S. did not sanction the president of Belarus, Alexander Lukashenko, who has denied the election was rigged.

Guatemala's president today warned that his country will detain and return members of a migrant caravan that set out from Honduras in the hopes of reaching the U.S. He said the roughly 2,000 migrants were a health risk amid the pandemic. The caravan crossed into the country Thursday, and rushed through the border without registering. One migrant died trying to climb onto a moving flatbed trailer.