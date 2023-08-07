News Wrap: Former police officer sentenced for his role in George Floyd’s death

Subscribe to Here’s the Deal, our politics
In our news wrap Monday, a judge in Minnesota sentenced the last former police officer convicted of state charges in George Floyd's death, leaders of the military coup in Niger closed the country's airspace, Russian shelling in Ukraine struck towns near the front lines killing at least seven people and a looming tropical storm is forcing mass evacuations at the World Scout Jamboree in South Korea.
