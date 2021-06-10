News Wrap: U.S. reservoir hits record low, Labor Department gives mixed economic outlook

Judy Woodruff:

In the day's other news: U.S. health regulators have extended the expiration date on the Johnson & Johnson COVID vaccine by six weeks. That lengthens the shelf life from three months to 4.5, when stored at normal refrigeration levels. The announcement comes after state officials warned that many doses in storage would expire before the end of the month.

The U.S. Labor Department gave a mixed economic outlook today. Unemployment claims fell for a sixth straight week to a new pandemic low of 376,000. Meanwhile, consumer prices in May increased 5 percent over the past year. That is the biggest 12-month inflation spike since 2008. Higher demand for goods and services as the economy reopened, coupled with supply bottlenecks, have driven that surge.

There is movement in Washington on infrastructure. This evening, a group of 10 senators, five from each party, announced a bipartisan agreement. They still need to discuss it with their Senate colleagues and with the White House, but this new plan would add roughly $579 billion in new spending.

President Biden had proposed a $1 trillion increase. Another Republican group had gone only as high as $250 billion.

A reservoir that serves much of the Western U.S. has reached a record low level, as the region grapples with extreme drought. Levels at the manmade Lake Mead located in Arizona and Nevada on the Colorado River are expected to continue falling until November. That will put more pressure on the region's water supplies and electric output at the lake's Hoover Dam.

The U.S. envoy to the United Nations called today on the Security Council to publicly address the conflict in Northern Ethiopia. Fighting between army and rebel forces has ravaged the Tigray region since November. The U.N. estimates that 350,000 people are grappling with food shortages there. And most of the region's 5.5 million people could face famine if the fighting escalates.