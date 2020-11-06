News Wrap: U.S. sees over 120,000 new COVID-19 cases in a day

Judy Woodruff:

Overall, the U.S. economy has recovered roughly half of the 22 million jobs lost when the pandemic hit last spring.

The wave of new COVID-19 infections in the United States is still building. More than 120,000 cases were reported in the last 24 hours, another record, and pushing the national total past 9.6 million, with more than 235,000 deaths.

Meanwhile, in Europe, a partial lockdown took effect today in four regions across Italy.

Remnants of Hurricane Eta moved across the Caribbean today, after ravaging Central America. Parts of Guatemala were underwater from three feet of rain. Officials reported a landslide may have killed more than 100 people in one town. Eta could regain tropical storm status as it heads toward Cuba and Southern Florida.

In Austria, the government closed two mosques that were visited by the gunman who killed four people in Vienna on Monday. He, in turn, was killed by police. Authorities allege the mosques acted as a breeding ground for a dangerous ideology, and radicalized the shooter.