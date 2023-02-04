News Wrap: U.S. shoots down Chinese balloon over the Atlantic

In our news wrap Saturday, the U.S. Air Force downed a suspected Chinese surveillance balloon off the coast of South Carolina, dangerously cold temperatures descended on the northeastern part of the country, the mayor of Memphis asked the DOJ to evaluate the city’s police department, the DNC approved a new 2024 presidential primary lineup, and scientists discovered 12 new moons orbiting Jupiter.

