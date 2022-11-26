Give to PBS NewsHour now
News Wrap: Ukraine hosts food security summit in Kyiv

PBS NewsHour Weekend

In our news wrap Saturday, European leaders arrived in Ukraine for a food security summit as the country’s power grid slowly comes back online, heavy rains caused deadly landslides across the Italian island of Ischia, China eased some COVID lockdown measures in Xinjiang after protests, early voting began in Georgia's run-off election for U.S. Senate, and singer-actress Irene Cara has died at 63.

