Saturday on PBS News Weekend, we look at how being a college athlete is paying off, a year and a half after a big NCAA rule change. Then, an ecologist discusses the difficult question of which animals should get priority to be saved from extinction. Plus, why so much food is going to waste and how it's contributing to greenhouse gas emissions.
