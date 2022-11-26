Give to PBS NewsHour now
How the NCAA’s endorsement rule change is paying off for college athletes

The NCAA's rule change allowing college athletes to sign paid endorsement deals went into effect in July 2021. Don Matheson, director of the Sport and Recreation Management Program at the University of Iowa, joins John Yang to discuss how it's been playing out for student athletes in the year and a half since.

