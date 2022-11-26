How the NCAA’s endorsement rule change is paying off for college athletes

Support Intelligent, In-Depth, Trustworthy Journalism.
Live data on national races for Senate, House and state governors
Leave your feedback
The NCAA's rule change allowing college athletes to sign paid endorsement deals went into effect in July 2021. Don Matheson, director of the Sport and Recreation Management Program at the University of Iowa, joins John Yang to discuss how it's been playing out for student athletes in the year and a half since.
Support Provided By:
Learn more
Support PBS NewsHour:
Subscribe to Here’s the Deal, our politics newsletter for analysis you won’t find anywhere else.
Thank you. Please check your inbox to confirm.