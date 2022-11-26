Give to PBS NewsHour now
The tough decision of which species to save from extinction

Roughly 1 million species of wildlife face extinction worldwide, according to a recent United Nations report. Ecologist and author Rebecca Nesbit joins Geoff Bennett to discuss the ethics and decision-making process behind figuring out which species to save.

