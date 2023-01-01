Give to PBS NewsHour now
News Wrap: Ukraine shoots down dozens of Russian drones attacking Kyiv

In our news wrap Sunday, Russia attacked Ukraine's capital city of Kyiv on New Year's Eve with drones and missiles, a bomb exploded near a military checkpoint in Kabul, Afghanistan, at least nine people died in a New Year's stampede in Kampala, Uganda, Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva was sworn in as Brazil's president, and singer Anita Pointer died after a battle with cancer.

