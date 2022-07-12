News Wrap: Ukrainian forces strike ammunition depot in Russian-occupied Kherson

Judy Woodruff:

In the day's other news: Ukraine's military said it destroyed a Russian ammunition depot in the east, possibly with a rocket system supplied by the U.S.

The overnight attack triggered a spectacular blast outside Kherson. That city is occupied by the Russians. At the same time, Russian forces captured more towns in Eastern Ukraine.

The U.S. military says it has killed the leader of the Islamic State group in Syria. Central Command says that Maher al-Agal died in a drone strike today outside Jindaris near the border with Turkey. He is said to be a top five leader and ISIS responsible for developing networks outside Iraq and Syria.

On the pandemic, U.S. health officials issued new warnings today, as Omicron subvariants BA.4 and BA.5 spread rapidly. Hospital admissions have doubled since early May. And Dr. Anthony Fauci advised against waiting for a variant-specific vaccine due this fall.

Dr. Anthony Fauci, Chief Medical Adviser to President Biden: The threat to you is now. If you are not vaccinated to the fullest, namely, you have not gotten your boosters, according to what the recommendation are, then you're putting yourself at an increased risk that you could mitigate against by getting vaccinated.