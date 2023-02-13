News Wrap: Ukrainian troops fight to hold back Russian assaults in east

In our news wrap Monday, Ukrainian troops fought to hold back intense Russian assaults in the eastern part of the country, the CDC warns of a wave of sexual violence and trauma among teenage girls in the U.S., officials in Georgia will have to release findings on former President Trump's efforts to overturn 2020 election results and President Biden fired the Architect of the Capitol Brett Blanton.

