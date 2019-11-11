News Wrap: UN’s nuclear watchdog raises new concerns about Iran

Judy Woodruff:

Australia's annual fire season started earlier than normal, after an unusually warm and arid winter. Australian environmental activists have linked the intensity of the fires to climate change, and said that the Australian government is not taking strong enough action.

Spain appears set for more uncertainty, after a second general election this year failed to end the country's political impasse. Sunday's vote put the ruling Socialists in first place, but they failed to secure a parliamentary majority. Meanwhile, the far-right Vox Party shot to third place, after more than doubling its seats in Parliament.

Back in this country, a federal judge in Washington dismissed President Trump's lawsuit against New York officials who are trying to win release of his tax returns. The Democratic-led House Ways and Means Committee had been hoping to use a New York state law to obtain Mr. Trump's tax records. Today, the judge ruled that he does not have jurisdiction over the case, but Mr. Trump can file a similar lawsuit in New York.

New York Congressman Peter King announced today he won't seek reelection. The moderate Republican was first elected to Congress in 1993, representing part of Long Island. King is the 20th House Republican to announce plans to leave after next year's election.

A record-setting cold is causing parts of the American Midwest to experience January-like temperatures in November. That same wintry blast brought more than three inches of snow to Chicago today, forcing some 900 flights to be canceled. One plane slid off the runway at O'Hare International Airport, but no injuries were reported.

Stocks were flat on Wall Street today over uncertainty about U.S.-China trade talks. The Dow Jones industrial average gained 10 points to close at a record 27691. The Nasdaq fell 11 points. And the S&P 500 slipped six.

And America paid tribute to our nation's veterans today with wreath-laying ceremonies, parades, and other events. President Trump spoke at the 100th annual New York City Veterans Day parade, while Vice President Pence took part in a solemn service at Arlington National Cemetery.

We will have more on today's commemorations at the end of the program.