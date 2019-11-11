News Wrap: UN’s nuclear watchdog raises new concerns about Iran

In our news wrap Monday, the UN’s nuclear watchdog raised new concerns about Iran’s violations of its 2015 nuclear deal. Inspectors discovered manmade uranium particles that Tehran hadn’t previously declared. Also, Turkey has begun sending captured foreign members of the Islamic State back to their home countries. The Turkish government estimates some 1200 ISIS fighters were imprisoned there.
Judy Woodruff:
Anti-government protests in Hong Kong erupted into chaos today, leaving two people critically injured.
One protester was shot at close range by police. Elsewhere, a pro-China supporter was doused in flammable liquid and set on fire. Hong Kong's leader vowed to spare no effort to bring an end to the violent demonstrations that have gripped the semiautonomous Chinese territory for over five months.
Blasts from riot guns echoed through the streets in Central Hong Kong, the city's business district once again ground zero for clashes between police and protesters. Thousands of anti-government demonstrators flooded the streets at lunch hour. They were met by police in riot gear, who fired tear gas and sent the crowds sprinting away.
Protests began in the spring, first in opposition to a proposed law to extradite criminal suspects to mainland China. They have morphed into calls for greater freedom and an end to attacks by police.
-
Miss Wall:
They are not doing anything violent, and the police just shoot them. And we are so angry about the police brutality. And there is no solution, because the government never responds to any of our requests on the police violence.
-
Judy Woodruff:
The cries denouncing police violence grew louder today after an online video showed a protester being shot. In it, an officer in Hong Kong's eastern Sai Wan Ho district grapples with a protester. As a masked man in black rushes toward him, the officer shoots him in the stomach. He is now in critical condition, but stable after surgery.
Police said the shooting was justified.
-
Patrick Kwok Pak-Chung (through translator):
It all happened just in a flash of a moment. He was trying to protect himself and his pistol.
-
Judy Woodruff:
Police also accused protesters of beating up a man and setting him on fire.
Hong Kong executive Carrie Lam condemned the demonstrators and called them — quote — "the people's enemy."
-
Carrie Lam:
If there's still any wishful thinking that, by escalating violence, the Hong Kong SAR government will yield to pressure to satisfy the so-called political demands, I'm making the statement clear and loud here. That will not happen.
-
Judy Woodruff:
In Beijing, China's Foreign Ministry repeated claims that Western governments are supporting and accelerating the protests.
-
Geng Shuang (through translator):
Hong Kong affairs are purely China's internal affairs, and no foreign government, organization or individual has the right to intervene. We express firm opposition to anyone providing a platform or creating conditions for activists or activities pro-Hong Kong independence.
-
Judy Woodruff:
Back in Hong Kong, clashes continued into the evening, as police fired tear gas from moving vehicles. Protesters lit fires in the middle of the street. Police sprayed water cannons to put them out and disperse the crowds.
Tensions were also high in Bolivia today, as the country struggled with a power vacuum left by the resignation of President Evo Morales. His 14-year rule came to an end Sunday, after weeks of violent protests over claims of fraud in his reelection last month. But yesterday's celebrations were quickly eclipsed by clashes and fires that raged into the night.
We will get the latest right after the news summary.
The United Nations' nuclear watchdog raised new concerns today about Iran violating its 2015 nuclear deal. Its inspectors discovered manmade uranium particles that Tehran hadn't previously declared. They also confirmed that Iran is enriching uranium at its underground Fordow facility.
Meanwhile, in Paris, European Union members met to try to keep the nuclear deal alive.
-
Heiko Maas (through translator):
I think now it's time to make it clear to Iran that it can't continue like this. Iran must fulfill its obligations laid out in the treaty.
But the country isn't doing that when uranium is being enriched again. We want to keep the deal in place, but that's only possible if Iran fulfills its obligations, too.
-
Judy Woodruff:
The head of Iran's nuclear program reported that his country was now producing more low-enriched uranium daily than previously believed, with the help of its Fordow centrifuges. Under the treaty, that facility was only to be used for research.
Turkey began sending captured foreign members of the Islamic State, including one U.S. citizen, back to their home countries today. Last week, Turkey's interior minister estimated some 1,200 foreign ISIS fighters were in Turkish prisons.
Separately, a former British army officer who helped found the Syrian civilian rescue group known as the White Helmets was found dead in Turkey. The body of James Le Mesurier was discovered near his home in Istanbul. His death is now under investigation.
Australia's most populous state, New South Wales, declared an emergency today amid raging wildfires. At least three people have died. The inferno began Friday in the northeast part of the state. It's already destroyed more than 150 homes and burned nearly 4,000 square miles of forest and farmland.
Fire officials warned conditions are expected to worsen.
-
Shane Fitzsimmons:
We continue to have more than 60 fires burning across New South Wales, and more than half of them remain uncontained. And we can expect to see the alert levels increase on a number of these fires up in northern New South Wales. The conditions are still extremely dry. And the fire behavior is still quite volatile
-
Judy Woodruff:
Australia's annual fire season started earlier than normal, after an unusually warm and arid winter. Australian environmental activists have linked the intensity of the fires to climate change, and said that the Australian government is not taking strong enough action.
Spain appears set for more uncertainty, after a second general election this year failed to end the country's political impasse. Sunday's vote put the ruling Socialists in first place, but they failed to secure a parliamentary majority. Meanwhile, the far-right Vox Party shot to third place, after more than doubling its seats in Parliament.
Back in this country, a federal judge in Washington dismissed President Trump's lawsuit against New York officials who are trying to win release of his tax returns. The Democratic-led House Ways and Means Committee had been hoping to use a New York state law to obtain Mr. Trump's tax records. Today, the judge ruled that he does not have jurisdiction over the case, but Mr. Trump can file a similar lawsuit in New York.
New York Congressman Peter King announced today he won't seek reelection. The moderate Republican was first elected to Congress in 1993, representing part of Long Island. King is the 20th House Republican to announce plans to leave after next year's election.
A record-setting cold is causing parts of the American Midwest to experience January-like temperatures in November. That same wintry blast brought more than three inches of snow to Chicago today, forcing some 900 flights to be canceled. One plane slid off the runway at O'Hare International Airport, but no injuries were reported.
Stocks were flat on Wall Street today over uncertainty about U.S.-China trade talks. The Dow Jones industrial average gained 10 points to close at a record 27691. The Nasdaq fell 11 points. And the S&P 500 slipped six.
And America paid tribute to our nation's veterans today with wreath-laying ceremonies, parades, and other events. President Trump spoke at the 100th annual New York City Veterans Day parade, while Vice President Pence took part in a solemn service at Arlington National Cemetery.
We will have more on today's commemorations at the end of the program.
