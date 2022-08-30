News Wrap: Violence in Iraq kills dozens, U.S. says Iran tried to steal its drone

In our news wrap Tuesday, violence between rival factions in Iraq leaves 30 dead and dozens more wounded in Baghdad, the U.S. Navy says Iran tried to snatch its unmanned surveillance vessel in international waters, fighting raged in Ukraine as Kyiv claimed forces broke through Russian lines around Kherson and Taiwan says it fired warning shots at a Chinese drone flying near an island it controls.

