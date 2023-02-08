News Wrap: Zelenskyy asks for more weapons as Ukraine braces for new Russian offensive

Amna Nawaz:

The French and German leaders said later that Zelenskyy will attend a European Union summit tomorrow in Brussels.

Investigators report they have strong indications that Russian President Putin approved sending missiles to Ukrainian rebels who then shot down a Malaysian airliner in 2014. But the international team said today the evidence is not conclusive enough to prosecute Putin or anyone else. The attack on the airliner killed all 298 people on board. A Dutch court already convicted two Russians and a Ukrainian of shooting down the plane.

The U.S. military now says the Chinese balloon shot down off South Carolina was part of a global surveillance effort. The U.S. says it was a spy balloon. China denies it. But a Pentagon briefer today pointed to Chinese balloon flights over five continents in recent years. He said they're aimed at gathering military data, and he confirmed previous flights involving the U.S.