NewsHour viewers reflect on the biggest moments of the year

Judy Woodruff:
As we close out one year and look to the next, we now bring you some reflections from our viewers on some of their high moments and low ones in 2022, as well as their hopes for themselves and the country in 2023, collected by our producer Frank Carlson.
Have a listen.
Grace Friedman, Washington, D.C.:
The best part of my 2022 was being able to vote for the first time.
Danielle Sager, Louisiana:
I would say that the best thing that happened to me is making the move from Puget Sound, Olympia, Washington, to New Orleans, Louisiana.
Nancy Fernandez, Florida:
The best thing really was my little son from L.A. came to visit me for a whole week.
Robert Stewart, Maryland:
My eldest niece, who is 17 years old and a senior in high school, has applied to many, many universities. And so far, she's had positive answers from six universities.
Chuck Ontiveros, California:
I went to Maryland to see some relatives that I hadn't seen in a long time. We got to travel around. And it was awesome.
Abby Bergoffen, New Jersey:
The best thing that happened to me was my mother's depression lifted. She had gone way downhill. And her doctors thought that it was dementia. But she came back. And it was amazing.
My name is Abby Bergoffen. And I live in Teaneck, New Jersey.
Robert Stewart:
My name is Robert Stewart. I'm 39 years old. I live in Laurel, Maryland.
Grace Friedman:
My name is Grace Friedman. And I'm a freshman 18-year-old student at George Washington University.
Chuck Ontiveros:
My name is Chuck Ontiveros. I live in Huntington Beach, California, half the year and Whidbey Island the other half.
Danielle Sager:
My name is Danielle Sager. I'm a public health informaticist, mom, military spouse, and I live here in New Orleans, Louisiana.
Nancy Fernandez:
I am Nancy Fernandez. I'm like an 81-year-old lady living here in senior housing just trying to manage life.
The most difficult thing for me and 2022 — and I think it was due to the pandemic and everything with COVID — was just the ending of some of the relationships, like lifelong relationships that I have had.
Personally, there were deaths in the family. And it's very sad time during COVID, for sure.
I would say the hardest part of 2022 was definitely when I heard about the shooting at the Fourth of July parade in Highland Park. I live right there.
Back on September 28, Hurricane Ian came through here. And it devastated and wiped out the little beach town and caused also some damage inland, where we live.
The generator was faulty somehow, and carbon monoxide got in the house. And my daughter suffered severe carbon monoxide poisoning.
Abby Bergoffen:
I left the work force in 2020 to take care of my mom. And I have been applying for jobs for which I'm well-qualified and for which I'm overqualified. I'm just not getting anything, like not even a single phone call.
I think the biggest news event of the year, on a little more positive light, was the midterm elections and the youth vote specifically changing the outcome of it.
For me, there has to be two biggest stories, of course, the invasion of Ukraine.
I really have to admire the Ukrainian people. But, if the history, they are like rocks. So I think they will prevail.
Despite the war, I paid the most attention to the January 6 Committee meetings.
For me personally, for this next year, I'm just really looking forward to continuing to work in politics, to keep doing school. I love college so far.
First and foremost, I hope that business goes well for my company. And, secondly, I hope that I will pursue more academic interests for myself.
For the coming year, I'm looking forward to my plans for moving back to New York state.
I hope that, in 2023, I could reach my lifelong goal of owning and operating my own bookstore.
I do wish to continue to visit more relatives,. My wife wants us to visit as many of the national parks that we can.
One of my big hopes for the country next year — and I know it's a pipe dream — would be a universal COVID vaccine. Many families are really living isolated lives.
I really hope that, in 2023, the work that young voters did in 2022 pays off.
I hope that we will prevail and remain a thriving democracy for years to come.
I certainly hope that the political parties can learn better to cooperate.
I just really hope that everyone has more understanding of one another and knows that we're all on the same team. We're all in it together, and that we're all working towards the same goals. Everyone just wants to be happy and healthy.
Frank Carlson is a general assignment producer at the PBS NewsHour, where he's been making video since 2010. @frankncarlson
