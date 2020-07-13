‘No rule book’: 1 mayor’s experience with governing during COVID-19

Although much public conversation about the novel coronavirus pandemic focuses on the national situation and the federal government's response, many of the decisions that directly affect our lives are made by local officials. Amna Nawaz spends some time with Justin Wilson, mayor of Alexandria, Virginia, to discuss the city's experience with COVID-19 to date -- and Wilson's worries for its future.
Editor's note: This story was produced in accordance with social distancing rules, as recommended by the CDC.
