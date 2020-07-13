What do you think? Leave a respectful comment.

‘No rule book’: 1 mayor’s experience with governing during COVID-19

Amna Nawaz
By —

Amna Nawaz

Courtney Norris
By —

Courtney Norris

Editor's note: This story was produced in accordance with social distancing rules, as recommended by the CDC.

Audio

Although much public conversation about the novel coronavirus pandemic focuses on the national situation and the federal government's response, many of the decisions that directly affect our lives are made by local officials. Amna Nawaz spends some time with Justin Wilson, mayor of Alexandria, Virginia, to discuss the city's experience with COVID-19 to date -- and Wilson's worries for its future.

Listen to this Segment

Amna Nawaz
By —

Amna Nawaz

Amna Nawaz joined PBS NewsHour in April 2018 and serves as senior national correspondent and primary substitute anchor.

Courtney Norris
By —

Courtney Norris

Courtney Norris is a national affairs producer for the NewsHour. She can be reached at cnorris@newshour.org or on Twitter @courtneyknorris

@courtneyknorris

Support Provided By: Learn more

More Ways to Watch

Additional Support Provided By:

Trending Now

  1. Watch Jul 13 Tamara Keith and Amy Walter on Trump vs. health experts, Stone’s commutation

  2. Watch Jul 13 As coronavirus surges, Trump and White House attack Fauci

  3. Read Jul 13 Federal judge rules women can get abortion pill without doctor visits

  4. Read Jul 13 California rejected 100,000 mail-in ballots because of mistakes

  5. Read Jul 13 WATCH: White House press secretary discusses virus research, Washington football team

The Latest