Why these students in Atlanta are studying sneaker design

Geoff Bennett
From A-list celebrities to the average consumer, sneakers have become a symbol of self-expression and culture. In Atlanta, a new program at the Savannah College of Art and Design is helping students get their foot in the door of this lucrative, $80 billion industry. Geoff Bennett reports.

Geoff Bennett
Geoff Bennett is the chief Washington correspondent for PBS NewsHour and anchor of PBS News Weekend. He also serves as an NBC News and MSNBC political contributor.

Maea Lenei Buhre
Maea Lenei Buhre is a general assignment producer for the PBS NewsHour.

Kaisha Young is a general assignment producer at PBS News Weekend.

