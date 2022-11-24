Inflation casts a shadow over Thanksgiving as food banks struggle to meet demand

William Brangham:

This holiday, as so many of us are sitting down with friends and family at tables overstuffed with food, there are millions of Americans who aren't nearly so fortunate.

So, Thanksgiving Day is also a reminder of the stark reality of what's called food insecurity. It is widespread in the United States, and there's no obvious end in sight. Organizations that address this need say they have had to ramp up their efforts this year.

One of those groups is called Feeding America. And, in 2019, they distributed 4.2 billion meals. In 2021, that number increased by one billion to 5.2 billion meals. In 2019, some 40 million people received some kind of charity food assistance. But, last year, that number jumped to 53 million.

Earlier this week, I spoke with the chief operating officer of Feeding America, Katie Fitzgerald. We talked about what's driving this and what more needs to be done.

Katie Fitzgerald, great to have you on the "NewsHour."

So, tens of millions of Americans are technically food-insecure. But what is your sense? Do those federal numbers give a full and accurate picture of the issue here in the U.S.?