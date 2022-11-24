Give to PBS NewsHour now
while all gifts are MATCHED!

Support Intelligent, In-Depth, Trustworthy Journalism.

GIVE NOW

News Wrap: Russian lawmakers expand restrictions on promoting LGBTQ rights

Audio

In our news wrap Thursday, Russian lawmakers approved new restrictions on anything seen as promoting LGBTQ rights, the U.N.'s Human Rights Council condemned Iran’s violent repression of protests as activists say more than 400 people have been killed and thousands arrested, and Ford recalled more than 634,000 Bronco and Escape SUVs because of a risk that cracked fuel injectors can ignite fires.

Listen to this Segment

Support Provided By: Learn more

Support PBS NewsHour:

NewsMatch

More Ways to Watch