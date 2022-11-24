News Wrap: Russian lawmakers expand restrictions on promoting LGBTQ rights

Support Intelligent, In-Depth, Trustworthy Journalism.
In our news wrap Thursday, Russian lawmakers approved new restrictions on anything seen as promoting LGBTQ rights, the U.N.'s Human Rights Council condemned Iran’s violent repression of protests as activists say more than 400 people have been killed and thousands arrested, and Ford recalled more than 634,000 Bronco and Escape SUVs because of a risk that cracked fuel injectors can ignite fires.
