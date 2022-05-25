What parents can say to their children about school shootings

Leave your feedback
The Uvalde massacre is leading to tough questions all over again about how adults should talk to children about these shootings. Dr. Melissa Brymer, director of terrorism and disaster programs at the UCLA-Duke University National Center for Child Traumatic Stress, joins William Brangham to discuss.
