Oath Keepers founder convicted of seditious conspiracy for role in Jan. 6 attack

Mary McCord, Former Justice Department Official:

So, Stewart Rhodes is the self-proclaimed leader of an unlawful private militia organization known as the Oath Keepers.

This organization has been around since about 2009. Stewart and others who are part of this organization attended other standoffs against the federal government, such as the standoff in Bunkerville, Nevada, back in 2015, I believe it was, or 2014, and other standoffs out West.

Stewart, particularly in these last several years, has been very vocal in wanting to come to the defense of President Trump. Initially, should he have been impeached and removed from office, Stewart Rhodes had tweeted about the president needs to only call up the Oath Keepers and they would ensure that he was not removed from office.

He continued with that type of rhetoric and planning throughout 2020 and 2021 as the Stop the Steal movement gained momentum. And, as we now know, the jury has agreed that he was involved in a seditious conspiracy with other Oath Keepers to actually use force or violence to prevent the execution of laws of the United States, and that law being the counting of the Electoral College votes.