October 14, 2019 – PBS NewsHour West full episode
Support Provided By: Learn more
More Ways to Watch
Educate your inbox
Subscribe to Here’s the Deal, our politics newsletter for analysis you won’t find anywhere else.
Trending Now
-
Watch Oct 14 Amy Walter and Domenico Montanaro on voters’ impeachment views, GOP backlash to Syria move
-
Watch Oct 14 What Ronan Farrow discovered about the systems that cover up sexual misconduct
-
Watch Oct 14 What Trump’s Syria withdrawal means for the Kurds, Russia and American allies
-
Read Oct 14 Dispatched to Mideast, Pence says U.S. won’t ‘tolerate’ Turkish attacks on Kurds
-
Watch Oct 14 The significance of former Russia adviser Fiona Hill’s congressional testimony
What do you think? Leave a respectful comment.