Okla. judge dismisses restitution lawsuit filed by last survivors of Tulsa Race Massacre

State Rep. Regina Goodwin:

This whole notion that somehow the city coffers would pay for the injustice, well, guess what? The city is an institution. The city was complicit then in 1921. They're complicit today.

It's a farce, the supposed excavations that they're trying to do as it relates to the remains of our deceased. So I don't put much into what Mayor Bynum is saying. I think his actions have shown more so than his words. And, unfortunately, again, when you're looking at a city that is complicit, a state that is complicit and a county that is complicit, guess what? That's the way it works.

When the city does wrong, that's typically how it happens. The monies that are gained from all of the members helped to go to do right. So that notion is nothing new. I look at all the reparations that ever been done, whether it's for the Japanese or the Germans or Native Americans. That's all money that we have contributed to.

So, when it comes to Black folks, it shouldn't be any different.