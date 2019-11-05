Oklahoma’s governor on 2nd chances and reducing mass incarceration

William Brangham:

Forty hundred and sixty-two people walked out of prison in Oklahoma yesterday. It set off joyous scenes of people reuniting with their families.

It came just days after Republican Governor Kevin Stitt signed off on the recommendation of the state's pardon and parole board to commute their sentences. It was the largest single-day commutation in U.S. history.

Oklahoma, which has ranked as the state with the highest incarceration rate in the country, is now looking at other criminal justice reforms.

Governor Kevin Stitt joins me now.

Governor, welcome to the "NewsHour." Thank you very much for being here.

Can you just take us back yesterday? Those looked like some really joyous celebrations going on at that prison. What was that scene like for you?