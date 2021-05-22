Older adults are heading to college in pursuit of new opportunities

Hari Sreenivasan:

As America's baby boomers age, their influence continues to reshape the economy, the labor force, infrastructure and institutions.

Some have called the demographic shift a "silver tsunami."

And that shift is apparent in higher education as a new wave of older students return to college campuses in pursuit of new opportunities.

Special Correspondent Mike Cerre has our report.

This segment is part of our ongoing series: Chasing the Dream, Poverty, Justice and Economic Opportunity in America.