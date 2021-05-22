Hedge fund known for slashing newsrooms is taking over the Tribune papers

Hari Sreenivasan:

Yesterday, shareholders at the Tribune Publishing Company approved a $630 million deal from New York hedge fund Alden Global Capital to acquire the newspaper chain.

Journalists rallied to stop the deal with Tribune, which owns newspapers including the Chicago Tribune, Baltimore Sun and New York Daily News.

Alden already owns the digital first media chain which includes the San Jose Mercury News, Denver Post and Boston Herald

The deal is expected to close as early as next week.

For more on the reactions to the deal and potential ramifications, I spoke with NPR's David Folkenflik.

So, David, why does a hedge fund buying a newspaper chain cause such waves in the publishing world, the newspaper world?