The fragile cease-fire between Israeli forces and Hamas seems to be holding

Daniel Estrin:

Well, Palestinians are finally venturing out of their homes after 11 days of conflict. And everyone has described to me the feelings of just being terrified during those days, describing huddling with their families, especially at night in the center of their house, in the place where they feel that they're away from windows and feeling they were the safest. And now that we're on the second day of the cease fire, you feel a sense of a rhythm of life again.

Just right over here, there's the beach and the promenade. The ice cream shop is open. People, families are walking on the promenade. I met this one family, the mother said she was visiting her father-in-law and she said it's the first time we're venturing out of our homes and we are seeing the pain and the destruction that we only saw on the news on TV as we were huddled in our homes. So it's a really strange sight because it's not that you see flattened neighborhoods.

The destruction in this war was spread out throughout the Gaza Strip. And so what you'll see is buildings intact and then right next to it, almost completely intact building, you'll see a completely demolished building with a pile of cement and twisted wires and mattresses and window drapes and refrigerators and socks and documents. And now so many Palestinians in Gaza are venturing out and specifically going to see those sites themselves.