On Abaco and Grand Bahama, the best option for many residents is to leave

Amna Nawaz:

Judy, it's been a week since Dorian struck the Abaco Islands and part of the Grand Bahama. It's been slow going to get enough food, water and supplies to these places.

As much as 90 percent of all the buildings and structures on the Abaco Islands appear to have been destroyed. Areas like Marsh Harbour, where there were many Haitian immigrants, may not be habitable for any real length of time.

There's also been difficulties in getting supplies to people in need, and there's been talk of possible strains between the local government and some relief groups.

Today, government officials were asked about why some flights aren't getting to the hard-hit islands.