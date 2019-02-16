On the front lines: One doctor’s decades-long fight to heal Haiti

Ivette Feliciano:

In the last three decades, the news out of Haiti has mostly been about political instability, deadly epidemics, and a devastating earthquake that took a quarter of a million lives, and left two million homeless.

Yet in that time, the child mortality rate was cut in half. The country's HIV rate went down from 6.1% in 1993 to less than 2% today. And overall life expectancy has risen by about 10 years.

Much of that success is thanks to the vision of a man who has been on the frontlines of every major health and social crisis in the country since the late 1970s, Dr. Jean William Pape.