Pope sends ‘signal’ by defrocking ex-cardinal for sexual abuse

Rev. James Martin:

But you know my faith in God hasn't changed. It's it's my sort of disappointment and anger. You know certain people in the church at abusers certainly some of whom I know people who covered this up. But I think it's also important to say that this happens in all sorts of institutions you know families schools places like that. But in the church what we need to do is really address that and be sort of forthright about it and be as transparent as possible so frankly I am really in favor of the release of these lists that have been happening that's pretty controversial because it's it's necessary for transparency it's necessary for us to understand how these things happen and enable us to move ahead and reconcile.