On the ground in Ukraine: mass exodus, armored helicopters, bomb shelters

Frank Langfitt:

I think that it's been terrifying for many of them. You know, when you and I last talked, which is just a week ago, I was downtown in Kyiv and it was a lovely evening and people were out at restaurants and now it's a war zone. I talked to one parliamentarian and I said, How are things in your neighborhood? And she said I just had armored helicopters fly past my window. There's another woman we know who spent the entire night in a bomb shelter, but she doesn't want to leave because her mother's there and her mother doesn't want to leave. And this is a story that we're hearing all across the country now. Last night, as we were in central Ukraine, we spent probably three or four times in a bomb shelter after we heard the air raid sirens with local people, the ones who hadn't fled yet.