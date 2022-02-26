Ukrainians resist attack, as countries sanction Russia

Volodymyr Zelensky:

First of all, we will do everything to make sure that Vladimir Putin never ends up at the helm of our country. The main problem in our relationship with Russia is the war. No one has a real answer, how to stop Putin. All we can do is continue talks to achieve a ceasefire.

Simon Ostrovsky joined me earlier today for more on the current Russian invasion.

I wonder what you think now of President Zelensky, who is going out of his way to make sure that his people know that he is not fleeing, that he is staying put and he plans to fight? I mean, you've got the mayor of Kyiv also doing the same. What is the message that that is sending, does that convince people on the ground?