Online community enables unconventional path to publishing for ‘Old Country’

"Old Country" is a debut horror-thriller novel gaining attention not just for its page-turning suspense, but also for the way its early draft found publishing success — on Reddit. Geoff Bennett spoke with authors Matt and Harrison Query to learn more.

Geoff Bennett is the chief Washington correspondent for PBS NewsHour and anchor of PBS News Weekend.

Andrew Corkery is a national affairs producer at PBS News Weekend.

