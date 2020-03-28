Outbreak reignites idea of universal basic income

Mayor Michael Tubbs:

We are working very, very closely with our–with our state and federal officials. I think like every other hospital system, we need more ventilators. We need more hospital beds. We mean need more ICU beds. And we're doing the best with what–with what we have and preparing accordingly. And I think our frontline workers are doing a phenomenal job. And I mean, again, this is something we'll–we'll have to learn from and make sure we have even more preparedness. But definitely like most other communities–our seniors–we are worried about a shortage of beds, of ICU beds and ventilators.

And that's why, again, that stay at home directive is so important for folks to realize that we're being preventative, that we're trying to ensure that we don't become like Italy and other countries that are making very difficult decisions about how to allocate scarce resources. One of the biggest learnings for me just this past week was how, just given the world we live in, where this year it's coronavirus, next year or the year after it could be some natural disaster, couple years after that could be another public health emergency, that it's more important that we get the foundation set and ready now.

So I was already sold on a guaranteed income, but now I'm more than sold because I see now, particularly in a world that move so fast, where things like this are becoming more and more commonplace, that folks need a firm foundation and, as my mom always says, if we get–if we stay ready, we won't have to get ready, so that folks are in a better position and next time some sort of pandemic or natural disaster happens, that this has to be part of our national resilience strategy. How do we make sure that every American has at least something to persist through what's becoming more and more common.