Pandemic intensifies universal health care conversation

Sara Collins:

I think it really does. There are about 30 million people that are still uninsured. And so you're seeing in congressional bills attempts to patch that up by covering the costs, requiring insurers to cover the costs of testing, for example. We're considering other options. Eleven states have new special enrollment periods for the marketplaces so that people can get enrolled who are uninsured. And we're likely to see a nationwide effort to open up the marketplaces for people. But I think that this should be a baseline feature of our healthcare system. We should know going into a crisis like this that everyone has health insurance coverage. We're not trying to insure people to protect themselves from catastrophic health care costs. This is a very serious illness. And if people end up in the hospital without insurance, they're going to face major bills. If they can't pay those bills then the hospitals are going to have to find a way to come up with the funding to pay those bills. And I think it's going to, it's a reckoning for the United States to look closely at how we can expand coverage to get to universal coverage, and there are lots of ways we can do that. Vice President Biden has proposed building on the Affordable Care Act to get to universal coverage. Senator Sanders has proposed Medicare for All. These are very different paths, but they ultimately lead to the same place.