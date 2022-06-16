‘Outrage and heartbreak’ after murder of journalist, Indigenous activist in the Amazon

Stephanie Sy
Zeba Warsi
Teresa Cebrian Aranda
The desperate search for an Indigenous rights advocate and renowned journalist in a remote area of the Amazon in Brazil has apparently come to a grim conclusion. Bruno Pereira and Dom Phillips disappeared 10 days ago, and now there are murder suspecgts in custody. Stephanie Sy reports, and speaks to journalist Andrew Downie to discuss.
Stephanie Sy is a PBS NewsHour correspondent and serves as anchor of PBS NewsHour West. Throughout her career, she served in anchor and correspondent capacities for ABC News, Al Jazeera America, CBSN, CNN International, and PBS NewsHour Weekend. Prior to joining NewsHour, she was with Yahoo News where she anchored coverage of the 2018 Midterm Elections and reported from Donald Trump’s victory party on Election Day 2016.
