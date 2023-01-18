Pakistanis build climate-resilient homes in aftermath of devastating floods

Geoff Bennett:

Pakistan is struggling to recover from last year's cataclysmic flooding that killed more than 1,700 people. It was the latest in a string of weather-related disasters the country has faced over the past two decades, prompting calls to make hard-hit areas more resilient as they rebuild.

Fred de Sam Lazaro reports on one woman's effort across the flood-ravaged Sindh Province.

This story is produced in partnership with the Pulitzer Center and part of Fred's series Agents for Change.