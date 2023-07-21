Parts made by U.S. companies used to build Russian cruise missiles

Simon Ostrovsky:

In a village about 25 miles north of the Western Ukrainian city of Khmelnytskyi, Ukrainian military officers show us the remains of a recent Russian missile strike against their country.

It's a scene that's become all too familiar in over 500 days of Russia's full-scale war. This guided Kh-101 missile didn't hurt anyone. It was shot down by one of the Western air defense systems donated to Ukraine in recent months.

These officers' job is to collect the fragments and bring them back to the capital for analysis. They have granted "NewsHour" unprecedented access to film their work, so we can find out for ourselves where the components that help these missiles find their targets come from.

So this looks like it might be part of the flight control unit. This will be really interesting to get a closer look at once it's brought back to the laboratory and cleaned up a little bit, because it's motherboards like these that we often find Western-made microchips in.

This is Iryna Nikitska. She runs a hospital lab on the other side of Ukraine in President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's hometown of Kryvyi Rih. Last month, she lost the thing most dear to her in a Russian missile strike.