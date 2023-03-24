Patients, medical providers struggle with worsening albuterol shortage

Stephanie Sy:

Liquid albuterol is commonly used in emergency departments as a quick-relief breathing treatment for several chronic lung diseases, such as asthma, COPD, COVID-19, RSV, and pneumonia.

It's been on the FDA's short supply list since October. And last month, Akorn Pharmaceuticals, the primary U.S. manufacturer of liquid albuterol, filed for bankruptcy and closed operations.

We spoke to two people who are already feeling the impact.

Angela Folger, Director of Pharmacy, Nemours Children's Hospital: I'm Angela Folger. I am the director of pharmacy at Nemours Children's Hospital in Florida.

This shortage has been significant. Obviously, working in a pediatric hospital, we use quite a bit of albuterol. We have quite a few asthma patients.